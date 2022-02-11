What! Karan Kundrra on his friendship with Umar Riaz says " I can abuse him whenever I want”

MUMBAI: The top three finalists of the show were Pratik, Tejasswi, and Karan and the journey for these three contestants wasn’t that easy and they had to face a lot of obstacles to reach where they are.

The shocking part is that Karan was eliminated in the second spot and he became the second runner-up of the show and that’s how Tejasswi and Pratik reached the top two contestants of the show.

The audience had predicted that Karan would be in the top two contestants of the show but his elimination has come as a shock to many.

One of the reasons why Karan grabbed the headlines was because of his friendship with Umar which has been the talking point of the game show and they have set major friendship goals on the show.

Now during an interview, Karan was asked about his bond with Umar and what kind of friendship they share to which the actor said that “ I and Umar can tell anything to each other as we have the right. We have very clear chemistry, he is very quiet and I am the one who gets angry. The way Umar fought for me in the show I don’t think anyone did so much for me”

He further said “ Even before his eviction he was fighting for me and telling the cameras that Karan is not wrong and that he is right and he was raising questions on it, I told him also that time we are worried that you shouldn’t get evicted. I and he knows what equation we share no matter what he says or I say nothing will change in our friendship”

Well, no doubt that the friendship between Umar and Karan was loved by the audience and they love seeing them together as they have set major friendship goals.

