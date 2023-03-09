What! Karan Kundrra reacts when asked if he stalks his ex girlfriends

MUMBAI: Popular actor Karan Kundrra needs no introduction! Be it his talent or his good looks, the star has been in the limelight for a long time now and carved a niche for himself. His dedication towards acting has made him one of the most popular and bankable actors in the industry.

Speaking about his personal life, Karan has been dating Tejasswi Prakash and the duo has been going headstrong with their relationship. Karan was earlier in a relationship with Kritika Kamra and Anusha Dandekar before he dated the Naagin 6 actress.

Now, Karan Kundrra recently appeared on Curly Tales' Tere Gully Mein segment and had fun while exploring Sion's popular food corners. In a fun rapid-fire segment, the actor was asked whether he still stalks his ex-girlfriends or not.

Replying to this question, Karan said, "They are exes for a reason right? As I said, I don't look back. I stalk my current girlfriend in a nice way." Karan further elaborates, "She likes me stalking her. If I wonder where she is, I open my phone and on Instagram, a paparazzi must have posted and it's same with her."

In the same rapid-fire segment, Karan was asked about a fan encounter that left him speechless. Recalling this, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal fame shared, "Some controversial ones. Some not so controversial ones. Some very cute. Some very scary like letters written from blood." He mentioned how a girl refused to get married and then his father told that girl that he looks nice only on TV.

Speaking about their personal life, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during her stint in Bigg Boss 15. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shied away from expressing their love and fans adore their chemistry.

Karan Kundrra, a multi-talented artist, has made his mark in various shows including Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and others. He has successfully hosted shows like Gumrah - End Of Innocence and Love School and was a prominent gang leader in MTV Roadies.

Karan has also starred in popular music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. He was last seen portraying Veer in the fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

