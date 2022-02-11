WHAT! Karan Kundrra will elope Tejasswi Prakash, and here is the BIG reason

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines ever since she has been crowned as Bigg Boss 15 winner. But recently, the Naagin 6 actress has grabbed the limelight with her explosive statement which reveals Karan Kundrra will elope her if Teja’s family disagrees with their marriage.

Talking about the wedding, Tejasswi revealed Karan Kundrra's plan to even elope her if her parents disagree with their wedding. “So, he had said that he will get married in March, ladki kaun hogi pata nahi (who will be the girl we don’t know). But he was sure that everything is already set for the wedding.”

“Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice (laughs),” the Naagin 6 actress said.

The actress even spoke about her new show, which was also trolled due to the plotline based on the pandemic. When asked how she deals with the trolling, the actor said that if she starts taking everything said on social media seriously, then there won’t be any peace. She says it’s a new journey for her and she just wants to be in a positive state of mind.

Credit: Pinkvilla