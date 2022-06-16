WHAT! Karan Kundrra's nephew calls Tejasswi Prakash "SWAARTHI AND AALSI"

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media.

Karan often calls her, his peace and it is quite evident that both Tejasswi and Karan are deep in love, you wouldn't see them apart at any events, the duo keep surprising each other and doing these little things that really add to the spark of their relationship, amid their busy schedules you will still find a TejRan moment together.

Karan's nephew, Bharat has come down to India for a vacay and Tejasswi decides to interview him to know what does he think about her, while talking he jokingly calls her selfish and lazy, though he appreciates her a lot but doesn't miss out a single chance on mocking her while the have this fun chat. You wouldn't want to miss out on what he had to say about Teja:

Bigg Boss couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are often spotted together. Their recent outing was outside Naagin 6 sets where the two posed for paps. Well, she not only went to pick up her bae at the Airport but we also heard Kundrra revealing that he made the right choice in having Tejasswi.

We are all in awe of Tejasswi and Karan, what about you guys?

Teja, Tejran fans are you all listening what Bharat had to say?

