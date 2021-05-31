WHAT! Karanvir Sharma aka Shaurya to do something UNEXPECTED post his wedding with Anokhi

MUMBAI: Karanvir Sharma is currently seen as Shaurya in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. The actor is paired opposite Debattama Saha who plays the role of Anokhi on the show.

The duo's on-screen pairing has worked wonders for the show and fans are in love with this brand new jodi of the Telly world.

We all know how Shaurya and Anokhi's relationship went through several ups and downs on the show.

However, the duo is together and it is a visual treat for the viewers.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Karanvir Sharma opened up about his journey on the show and what new the viewers can expect from Shaurya and Anokhi in the upcoming episode.

Karanvir spilt the beans on the same and said, ''The viewers will get to see a lot of romantic moments of Shaurya and Anokhi. A college romance between the duo will be seen. There will be some sweet nok jhok between the two. Shaurya will be seen as a romantic professor. He will also act like a student.''

The actor further said that a lot of changes are going to happen on the show. Shaurya will maybe do something unexpected which is going to surprise and shock the audience.

