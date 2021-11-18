WHAT! Kartik Aryan revealed a shocking truth about Dhamaka in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma asked them whether the film was actually completed in ten days to which Kartik who plays protagonist Arjun Pathak in the movie said, “the credit for this goes to Ram Madhvani sir completely because the way he films, it’s a unique way in itself. The films I have worked in, the films we have worked in usually, we have never been privy to this type of filmmaking.”

Adding on to the experience, Mrunal Thakur said, “It’s a privilege you know for actors like us. First time I experienced this. And now you know, whenever I meet Ram sir I say, ‘Sir you’ve pampered me.”

Kartik Aaryan also revealed how he did not know that this was the plan all along, to complete the film in ten days, “Actually, sir (Ram Madhvani) told me about this later that this was his way of working. So, in the ten-day shoot schedule, I did not know about the timeline. He told me later that he has divided the film into chapters like chapter 1, chapter 2, chapter 3, like that nine chapters have been divided and set, and within nine to ten days the shoot will be over.”

“I was shocked at first. Did not even sign a short film to be shot in nine to ten days, I signed up for a feature film. But he said I shoot like this, and I’ll do this in the film and, because of that, the thrilling experience is more profound,” he added.

Credit: koimoi