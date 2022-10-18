WHAT! Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma is ready for a New Partner and it isn't Vanraj

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa.

Madalsa and Sudhanshu share a great bond on and off-screen in the show and they are back with another adorable reel for their fans.

Sudhanshu aka Vanraj seems to be trying to convince Madalsa aka Kavya that he is a great match and that he will love her, while constantly comparing his love to the riches of his friend. However, in a hilarious twist, Madalsa in turn asks for his friend’s number!

Check it out!

Love might be a losing game but Kavya and Vanraj are surely winning hearts with their comic timing here!

In the show Anupamaa, currently the track is focusing on Pakhi’s rebellion of wanting to be with Adhik and marrying him. However, Anupama seems to be of the opinion that she is too young and must focus on her career. Meanwhile, Leela has collapsed due to stress.

What will be Vanraj’s stance about his daughter?

