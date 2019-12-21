What is keeping Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Mrs. Roshan Sodhi busy these days?

MUMBAI: It's one of the longest running shows on television right now, and rightly so.



SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been garnering praises from audiences and critics alike. Thanks to an ensemble cast and an interesting plot. TMKOC's cast is distinct with a variety of characters, dealing with issues that range from silly to sophisticated. One of the reasons we love watching the show is due to the colourful cast. If you get tired of a certain story arc, you can always focus on the other and so on.



And one of the characters which is much loved for her lingo and acting is Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi. We see her engaging in fun banters on the show but off the screens, what all does she do to enjoy life in general?



While actors are shooting round the clock to meet deadlines, they get some off days and Jennifer seems to be making the most out of it by spending time with her family.



Take a look :



Wayne to go Jennifer!