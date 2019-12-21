News

What is keeping Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Mrs. Roshan Sodhi busy these days?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: It's one of the longest running shows on television right now, and rightly so.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been garnering praises from audiences and critics alike. Thanks to an ensemble cast and an interesting plot. TMKOC's cast is distinct with a variety of characters, dealing with issues that range from silly to sophisticated. One of the reasons we love watching the show is due to the colourful cast. If you get tired of a certain story arc, you can always focus on the other and so on.

And one of the characters which is much loved for her lingo and acting is Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi. We see her engaging in fun banters on the show but off the screens, what all does she do to enjoy life in general?

While actors are shooting round the clock to meet deadlines, they get some off days and Jennifer seems to be making the most out of it by spending time with her family.

Take a look :


Wayne to go Jennifer! 
Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Mrs. Roshan Sodhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Itishree Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days