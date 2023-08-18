What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success and reached heights in the early part of his career. He was currently seen in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Kaabil actor recently surprised his fans with an amazing physical transformation and said that Salman Khan was his inspiration. The actor also mentioned how Salman once called him a ‘Fat Cow’ on Bigg Boss

Rohit said he knew Salman since he was 15 years old as the latter is good friends with his brother Ronit. Giving an insight into the incident he said, “When I was thinking about becoming an actor, he told me I looked like a Hollywood actor from the '60s, and I should dress like that.”

He further revealed, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

Rohit further continued, “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more.”

