What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why

Rohit said he knew Salman since he was 15 years old as the latter is good friends with his brother Ronit.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:00
Rohit Roy

MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success and reached heights in the early part of his career.  He was currently seen in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Kaabil actor recently surprised his fans with an amazing physical transformation and said that Salman Khan was his inspiration. The actor also mentioned how Salman once called him a ‘Fat Cow’ on Bigg Boss

Also Read-Woah! Rohit Roy reveals how his arrogance cost him his career, read to know more

Rohit said he knew Salman since he was 15 years old as the latter is good friends with his brother Ronit. Giving an insight into the incident he said, “When I was thinking about becoming an actor, he told me I looked like a Hollywood actor from the '60s, and I should dress like that.”

He further revealed, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

Also Read-Woah! Rohit Roy reveals how his arrogance cost him his career, read to know more

Rohit further continued, “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

Rohit Roy Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Aishwarya Sharma soundous Archana Shiv Thakare TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”
MUMBAI: Purab Kohli was all of 19 when he joined Channel [V] as a video jockey. During that stint, he earned immense...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Adhik and Barkha’s service terminated from Kapadia Office, Anuj orders
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success...
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood...
Katha Ankahee: Vicious! Katha and Viaan happy with Kailash and Teji’s acceptance, Teji ready with a plan against them
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Purab Kohli
What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”
SAKSHI TANWAR
Woah! From dreaming to become an IAS officer to working with Aamir Khan, let's take a look at the journey of Sakshi Tanwar
horrific accident
Shocking! This Tv show was the deadliest where there were 62 deaths on set and the lead actor almost lost his life in a horrific accident
Mona Singh
Exciting! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’s Mona Singh to make a TV comeback? Here’s what the actress said
Subha INfo
Must-Read! Did you know the educational qualifications of Subha Rajput aka Sati of Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav? Read more to know all about her!
Television divas
SAD! Television divas who openly spoke about their illness