What! Kpop singer Aoora to enter Bigg Boss 17? Netizens react

Well, the casting of Bigg Boss 17 seems to be getting more and more exciting. The latest name who is supposed to enter the house is K-Pop singer Aoora. Well, those who follow K-Pop in India know that Aoora has been here in India for some months now.
Aoora

MUMBAI: Well, the casting of Bigg Boss 17 seems to be getting more and more exciting. The latest name who is supposed to enter the house is K-Pop singer Aoora. Well, those who follow K-Pop in India know that Aoora has been here in India for some months now. 

He has made Indo-Korean versions of some Bollywood songs. He is a good dancer and performer. The young man has done shows in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states of India. Aoora has got a place for himself in Mumbai and has his own YouTube channel as well. Netizens are shocked knowing that a Korean speaking man will enter the show.

Aoora whose real name is Park Geun-e is from Seoul. He is 37. Aoora was earlier part of some idols groups in South Korea. He is a rapper, singer and composer. 

The man became famous on social media in India after his viral rendition of Bappi Lahiri's timeless hit Jimmy Jimmy. He has said that he loves India as the vibe of the place matches his personality.

Aoora's entry news has surprised many. He speaks mainly in Korean so fans are wondering how will be communicate inside the house. 

Others said makers have forgotten that this is an Hindi show. People have said there are many controversial people who could have got a chance instead of him.

This is not all. It seems Abdu Rozik is also coming inside as a wild card. Last time, he had to leave the show due to some prior commitments. 

Abdu Rozik is very popular with the Indian audience. He also has a fabulous entertainment quotient. The current lot is only obsessed with fights and planning.

Bigg Boss 17 fans have mixed reactions to this. Navid Sole who did not understand Hindi could hardly mingle inside the house.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 23:32

