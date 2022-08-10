WHAT! Krish, Dhara and Prerna to take up disguises to EXPOSE Shweta’s lies? Find out here

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering tv news and stories to our readers, keeping them updated with the happenings around Telly town.

Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. We saw that the Pandyas focused on getting Chiku back from Shweta after she left the Pandya Niwas.

The show has taken a big leap currently and the Pandyas are living their separate lives while Dhara still wishes to reunite her family. The current track is about Shiva wanting to get married.

The show focuses on the family values and the strength a family has in staying united. Dhara is the person the family reaches out to when a crisis arises and she focuses on making it all right for her family.

The current track focuses on Shweta getting married to Krish by further manipulations and claiming to be pregnant. On the other hand, Dhara, Krish and Prerna are suspicious that she is lying and want to uncover the truth.

Today, the trio posted a picture of interesting disguises and we can’t help but wonder that they are going undercover to expose Shweta’s lies.

Check out:

