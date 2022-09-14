WHAT! Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn REUNITES with Mahira?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, which is one of the longest-running shows on Zee TV. It stars Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya also has a stellar star cast which includes Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora playing the leads while Ruhi Chaturvedi, Twinkle Vashist, Sanjay Gagnani, Manit Joura, Abhishek Kapur and Anjum Fakih among others are seen in the supporting star cast.

Well, we all know that the show has witnessed several interesting twists in the story that has kept the viewers hooked to the screen.

Sherlyn and Prithvi are some people in Preeta and Arjun's life who have always created problems.

Apart from Sherlyn and Prithvi, there was one more person who had made Preeta's life a living hell and it was none other than Mahira.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Karan feels mixed emotions post remarrying Preeta

Mahira's character was played by actress Swati Kapoor.

The actress won several accolades for her role.

Swati's character made an exit from the show last year and it was indeed very upsetting for the fans.

The viewers loved the on-screen camaraderie of Sherlyn and Mahira.

While fans are not seeing Mahira in the show anymore, they are definitely missing her.

But now, Ruhi's recent Instagram post is definitely taking us down memory lane.

The actress shared a stunning picture with Swati as they posed for the camera.

Take a look:

What's more interesting, is Ruhi's caption and we totally agree with it.

Well, these two vamps definitely need to get back together in the show and it will be a must-watch for the fans.

What do you think about Ruhi and Swati's reunion? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta finally suspects if Arjun is in fact Karan