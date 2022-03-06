What! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is not happy with her husband Rahul Nagal, Here's Why

She has also featured in reality series such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye 9. She was also recently seen in Vicky Thakur's music video for Zeher.
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Kundali Bhagya: Major Drama! Preeta finally realizes her worth and decides to leave the mansion

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal got married on November 16 2021. Ever since then they have been setting a couple goals. The duo keep posting about their lovey dovey moments on instagram. Recently, she has shared a hilarious video wherein we see Shraddha is arguing with her husband. However what happens next will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at the video to see their video. 

Check out the video   

Kundali Bhagya: What! Preeta and Rishabh get married post the leap?

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself when she  began modelling when she was 19 years old. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Over the years, Shraddha has played lead roles in a variety of programs including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl. Most importantly, she has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd.

Latest Video