What left Raveen Tandon in SHOCKED on the sets of Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has been keeping its entertainment quotient on its peek much to the visual delight of the audience.

While it was Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni who impressed the judges and audience with their soulful performance in the show, a report in SpotBoyE has it that the recent gesture has left one of the judges, Raveena Tandon shocked.

It all happened when Raveena’s family members made an appearance on the show for her birthday.

The makers shared the emotional moment from the show on theor official page.