THIS is what made Adnan Khan BREAK the lock of his room on the sets!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah is loved by the audience for its interesting storyline and talented performances. Even though female lead Eisha Singh quit the show a while ago, its following has not seen a decline.

Recently, Adnan Khan, who plays Kabir in the show, got locked in his room on the sets. Since no one was available to open the door for him, he ended up breaking it. In fact, as soon as he came out, he went to check the CCTV cameras to know who locked him inside his room. It turned out to be his co-actor Monika Khanna, who plays the role of Zeenat. Apparently, she saw Adnan's room was open and no one was inside and hence locked it. But all along, Adnan was in the washroom.

When he went up to her, she made a puppy face, and they just laughed it off.

Poor Adnan! Show some love for the actor in the comments below.

