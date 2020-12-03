What made Anajli Tatrari sign another TV show after Mere Dad Ki Dulhan? The actress answers

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari made her television debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show had a successful run for a year and recently went off-air.

The actress proved her mettle in acting with her debut show itself and won several hearts with her stellar performance.

Anjali's career took off on a high note ever since then and there was no looking back.

We all know Anjali is set to be seen in yet another daily soap Saas Bina Sasural 2. The actress is quite excited about the new journey and hoping it to be a roller coaster one.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anjali was asked if she found it appropriate to sign yet another daily soap after Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The actress said, "I never found Mere Dad Ki Dulhan a typical daily soap as its story was quite different from the usual saas-bahu drama. Also, I am very sure of not doing a typical saas-bahu drama."

Anjali further said, "It's been only a year in the TV industry and I thought I should be more stable. I was offered many web shows before Mere Dad Ki Dulhan went off-air. However, I chose to take up yet another TV show because I want to stay in the TV industry for some more time before I explore something else or maybe till I'm doing this current project."

Well, Anjali is taking baby steps in her career and has achieved a lot ever since she has started working.

