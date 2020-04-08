What made Pratibha Ranta call up her father from the sets of Qurbaan Hua?

MUMBAI: Neel (Karan Jotwani) and Chahat’s (Pratibha Ranta) dramatic yet intriguing story has already captivated the Zee TV audience. But looks like the viewers were in for a treat as several twists and turns spiced up the plot of Qurbaan Hua recently. While we’ve seen Neel and Chahat fight already, he suddenly turned into her savior only to make her suffer again!

Recently, Neel was seen touching Vyas ji's feet after 15 long years. He did so in order to save Chahat, who had unintentionally dropped Dr Baig's picture near Vyas ji's feet, putting her secret at the verge of being exposed. Surprised by Neel’s gesture, just when Chahat sighs of relief, Neel was ready to make her suffer with his wicked plan. He left no stone unturned to humiliate Chahat and her father to being mocked by people in the market and black ink being thrown at her father, Dr Baig's image. This sequence was so intense that it left Pratibha Ranta very emotional. In fact, she called her father as soon as the shot got over.

Talking about the same, Pratibha revealed, "The dramatic market sequence really hit me. I could really feel Chahat's emotions. I put myself in that situation and wondered how I would feel if my father's name was tarnished or if someone would mock him. It really made me emotional and I called him immediately. I just wanted to speak to him. Since I don't stay with my parents, they stay in Shimla, I speak to them on a regular basis, but that day, I missed my dad a lot. For the first time, I felt he was far away. But he calmed me down on the phone and he joked about me getting all emotional."

