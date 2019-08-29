News

What made Raftaar lose his temper on MTV Hustle?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings to you an interesting update from the sets of MTV Hustle. 

In the upcoming episode, Raftaar gets furious on one of the contestant in the show. 

Calm, composed, and jovial, Rap King Raftaar is always seen in the most cheerful mood! But all was not well in the recently shot episode of MTV Hustle. 

Post the performance of the first contestant Lakshya Bhardwaj (Roadies Real Heroes) on the show, who forgot the lyrics while performing on stage, Raftaar lost his cool and gave an earful to him.

The other two mentors, Nucleya and Raja Kumari, too seemed upset about the same. 

What happened next? Tune in to MTV Hustle this Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

