What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

The audience loved her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and were deeply saddened by the fact that they will no longer be part of the show. However, she managed to impress the audience once again with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 12:40
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is being recognized all over for her amazing work and now, that she is buying a house. However, recently the actress seemed to be remembering her past. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

Fahmaan now essays the role of Ravi in Colors TV's Dharampatnii and the show is being recognized for its unique plot. He has been part of many projects previously but the audience loved him as Aaryan in Imlie. 

Now, the actress shared a story with her in an old post as Imlie and she seems to be missing the character and the strong role she essayed.

Check out the post here:

Fahmaan too shared a similar post as Aaryan from the show.

Fahmaan too seems to be remembering his past role in the show Imlie with Sumbul and they have remained best of friends. What he said, will always remain true as they were not just characters, but emotions. 

Sumbul has now purchased a new home and gave fans a little glimpse of it on her social media page. 

What do you think of Sumbul as Imlie and do you still miss her in that character?

Will you like to see Fahmaan and Sumbul in any projects together again?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

