News

What made Surbhi Chandna cry after a difficult scene in Sanjivani 2? Watch video

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
14 Feb 2020 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi  Chandna is currently seen as Dr Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama series Sanjivani 2. The show has been getting great response from the viewers. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi has done wonders for the show.

We all know how Surbhi keeps sharing all the latest updates straight from the sets. Be it sharing pictures and videos of the onset fun or the BTS scenes, Surbhi knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram account.

And now, Surbhi has shared a video where she was seen shooting a difficult scene where she had to eat green chillies. Well, the actress actually ate four green chillies to make the scene look authentic.

Surbhi revealed in the caption how she was crying out loud after eating four spicy green chillies.

Take a look at the video:

  

Surbhi also revealed how her co-star Gaurav Chopra made her honey nimbu pani to get over with the spiciness.

This proves that Surbhi is such a dedicated actor and she can go to any extent to make her scene look perfect on-screen.

What do you think about Surbhi's video? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Surbhi Chandna Dr Ishani Star Plus medical-drama series Sanjivani 2 Namit Khanna co-star Gaurav Chopra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here