What made Surbhi Chandna cry after a difficult scene in Sanjivani 2? Watch video

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is currently seen as Dr Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama series Sanjivani 2. The show has been getting great response from the viewers. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi has done wonders for the show.

We all know how Surbhi keeps sharing all the latest updates straight from the sets. Be it sharing pictures and videos of the onset fun or the BTS scenes, Surbhi knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram account.

And now, Surbhi has shared a video where she was seen shooting a difficult scene where she had to eat green chillies. Well, the actress actually ate four green chillies to make the scene look authentic.

Surbhi revealed in the caption how she was crying out loud after eating four spicy green chillies.

Take a look at the video:

Surbhi also revealed how her co-star Gaurav Chopra made her honey nimbu pani to get over with the spiciness.

This proves that Surbhi is such a dedicated actor and she can go to any extent to make her scene look perfect on-screen.

What do you think about Surbhi's video? Tell us in the comments.