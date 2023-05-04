What! Mahhi Vij brutally trolled for making 3 year old daughter Tara wear makeup, netizens say “Give her a chance to be a child…”

The actress recently recovered after being tested positive for Covid-19 virus and informed fans that she is now covid negative
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 10:04
Mahhi Vij

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and her actor husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. The actress recently recovered after being tested positive for Covid-19 virus and informed fans that she is now covid negative

Also Read- Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”

Mahhi and daughter Tara were recently spotted at Bhati Singh’s son Laksh’s 1st birthday party and netizens couldn’t help but notice that her 3 year old daughter was wearing a full face of makeup which included eye liner and lipstick.

Interestingly Mahhi’s foster kids Khushi and Rajveer were also there but Khushi didn’t seem to have any makeup on. Netizens couldn't help but troll the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress for putting make up on such a small child. One user wrote, “Please stop putting so much make up on your daughter she is still small. Give her a chance to be a child she will. Have the rest of her life to be a adult” another one wrote, “Y lipstick on a small child” One worte, “ude itni choti age m bachi ko lipistic kon lagata hai.” Some schooled her on wearing a mask saying, ‘Matlab khud ko covid ho chuka hai…and mask ka gyaan bhi de rahi ho fir bhi bina mask ke khadi ho…boht akalband ho” Another one wrote, “Stop putting this much makeup on ur daughter...she doesn't need all this” One wrote, ‘She is telling to wear a mask so where is her mask?”

Also Read- Shocking! Mahi Vij alleges her cook threatens to stab them with ‘Khanjar’, Scroll down to know more

Check out the video below;

Do You think it is ok for Mahhi to put so much makeup on such a small child?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- bollywoodshaadis

Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali Tara Bhanushali Laagi Tujhse Lagan Balika Vadhu Sasural Simar Ka Nach Baliye TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 10:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Surprising! Vanraj offers his friendship to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Akshay to visit Prachi's place
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
What! Mahhi Vij brutally trolled for making 3 year old daughter Tara wear makeup, netizens say “Give her a chance to be a child…”
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his son, demands why Akshara didn’t tell him
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu scolds Akshara for hiding the truth
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Major Twist! Nimit repents his past mistakes and want Dimpy back in his life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 13
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways after dating almost for four years
DEBATTMA SAHA
Exclusive! Debattama Saha finally breaks her silence on dating Karanvir Sharma, read to know more
MC STAN
Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss
ADITYA Deskhmukh
Kya Baat Hai! Fans call Aditya Dekshmukh of Lag Ja Gale a ‘copy-paste’ of this Bollywood Veteran! Find out who?
Iftar Parties
WOW! From Iftar Parties on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ajooni, Check out the list of shows that hosted Iftaar parties!
Divyaalakshmi
Exclusive! “All the characters that I have played have been memorable and so different from each other”, Actresses Divyaalakshmi talks about her journey, breakthrough roles, and her future plans!