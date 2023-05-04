What! Mahhi Vij brutally trolled for making 3 year old daughter Tara wear makeup, netizens say “Give her a chance to be a child…”

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and her actor husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. The actress recently recovered after being tested positive for Covid-19 virus and informed fans that she is now covid negative

Mahhi and daughter Tara were recently spotted at Bhati Singh’s son Laksh’s 1st birthday party and netizens couldn’t help but notice that her 3 year old daughter was wearing a full face of makeup which included eye liner and lipstick.

Interestingly Mahhi’s foster kids Khushi and Rajveer were also there but Khushi didn’t seem to have any makeup on. Netizens couldn't help but troll the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress for putting make up on such a small child. One user wrote, “Please stop putting so much make up on your daughter she is still small. Give her a chance to be a child she will. Have the rest of her life to be a adult” another one wrote, “Y lipstick on a small child” One worte, “ude itni choti age m bachi ko lipistic kon lagata hai.” Some schooled her on wearing a mask saying, ‘Matlab khud ko covid ho chuka hai…and mask ka gyaan bhi de rahi ho fir bhi bina mask ke khadi ho…boht akalband ho” Another one wrote, “Stop putting this much makeup on ur daughter...she doesn't need all this” One wrote, ‘She is telling to wear a mask so where is her mask?”

