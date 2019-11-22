What makes Jannat Zubair Rahmani a POPULAR STAR?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular name in telly world.

The actress, who started off as a child artist playing small roles, has now become a popular face among the viewers. Jannat has come a long way in her career since the time she made her debut in 2010.

But there are reasons more than one that make Jannat a popular actress.

It is not very usual that an actress, especially in her teens does not get hooked, paired, or rumoured to be having an affair with someone. But for Jannat, this is clearly not the case for we have never come across a speculation of the same! Also, Jannat is very focused and hardworking. She knows where her future lies and does not have two thoughts about it.

She is fashionable, acts well, and is passionate.

Do you have more reasons to list about Jannat being a popular star? Let us know in the comments below!