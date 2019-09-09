'THIS' is what makes Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum different from regular ‘daily soaps’!

MUMBAI: Ever since the promo of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus went on air, the show has kept the excitement level of the audience at its peak. It features Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles playing the characters of Sonakshi and Rohit, and Bollywood honcho Saif Ali Khan promised that the show will be a refreshing change for the television audience.



The show is unique and distinguished in its content and has caught the fancy of many.



Sonakshi, an actress, is a soft-hearted soul and an emotional being, while Rohit, a surgeon, is more rational in his beliefs. The story promised to bring in a twist such that they land in a relationship. However, being workaholics and juggling between hectic schedules, how will they make time to understand one another?



The project is unconventional and has a strong storyline, and the chemistry of the lead actors keeps the audience hooked to the show. Moreover, the storyline is in stark contrast to the saas-bahu sagas that are on TV.



There are several things that make the show different and set it apart from the regular daily soaps. When we asked some women who regularly watch the show, they had some points to share about why they love the show.



'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has an incredible ensemble cast with each member making a mark with their performance in the show. All the important characters emote beautifully and have thus made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The show also speaks volumes about bonding with the family. The Sippys are an ideal example of an imperfectly perfect family.



'The treatment of the show is unique in that Sonakshi often takes on the role of a narrator.'



'The series depicts modern relationships, and the chemistry between the doctor and an actress looks amazing.'



'The show has picked the right chord with realistic dialogs and approaches to several situations.'



'This is a very serious problem in modern relationships when both the partners are busy with their work and don’t get to spend much time with each other even if they want to. This creates distance, misunderstandings, and ego clashes.'



How do you think this show is different from regular daily soaps? Drop your views in the comments section below!