What makes Shaheer Sheikh's jodi with his co-stars a huge hit?

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor who needs no introduction. The chocolate boy of the small screen started his journey in the Telly world with the show Kya Mast Hai Life followed by a role in Jhansi Ki Rani.

The actor then bagged his first lead role in Star Plus' show, Navya - Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Shaheer was paired opposite Saumya Seth and fans simply loved this chocolate boy's jodi with this cute actress. Shaheer is still remembered for his role and his cute chemistry with Saumya.

After doing some amazing roles in various TV shows, Shaheer bagged yet another lead in Sony TV's show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. This proved to be a turning point in his career. Sheikh was paired opposite newbie Erica Fernandes. Fans were left in awe with Shaheer's beautiful pairing with Erica. The duo looked simply great together and they were a delight to be seen on the small screen.

Shaheer's charm is such that he can create magic on-screen with any actress and steal anyone's heart with his acting chops.

After Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer did Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. The handsome star romanced TV hottie Sonarika Bhadoria. The show went off-air pretty soon but again Shaheer left a long-lasting impression with his amazing chemistry with Sonarika.

Currently, Shaheer is playing Abeer's role in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is romancing Rhea Sharma and is being widely appreciated for his performance. His onscreen bond with Rhea is just too terrific and fans are loving how Shaheer is doing justice to his role.

In each of his show, Shaheer has tried to maintain his aura as a lover boy and that's what makes his chemistry a crackling one with all his co-stars.

What do you think about Shaheer? Tell us in the comment section.