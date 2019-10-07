‘THIS’ is what makes Siddharth Shukla stand out from his co-contestants in Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI: From the time Siddharth Shukla made his debut in the industry, he has been immensely loved by the audience.

His sweet, innocent smile and his friendly yet macho appearance makes him a show stealer all the way! Currently in the Bigg Boss house, Siddharth has already become eye-candy for the women participants as well as the audience.

Here are the top three things we notice in Siddharth that will possibly take him a long way!

Despite the celebrity status he has, he is very grounded and is not trying to show himself up, which is commendable.

He sets up logical arguments, and his forthright attitude comes out very gracefully. He does not mind calling spade a spade.

He stands by people he considers his friends and is not selfish about himself.

And just so you know, the audience has managed to see a particular trait of Siddharth that is quite surprising: the way he plays with his eyes is similar to how host Salman Khan does! Do you agree?

What do you think makes Siddharth stand out of the current lot of participants in the current season of Bigg Boss?