What makes Sriti Jha aka Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya a VERSATILE ACTRESS?

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.



It has been ruling the roost on the TRP charts from a long time. The daily has the masses glued to its storyline and drama. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, and the current track focuses on Abhi and Pragya’s love but with a time leap. They are parents of two grown-up daughters.



Now, the thing with playing parents on screen is that not many actresses are comfortable playing the part, probably because the actors cast for the role of the children are around the same age as then. However, Sriti does this gracefully and justifies her role of Pragya very well. That is probably what makes Sriti a versatile actress!



Sriti does not mind playing characters that require her to be matured and loves taking up different challenges!



What are your thoughts?