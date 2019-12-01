News

What makes Sriti Jha aka Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya a VERSATILE ACTRESS?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2019 11:20 AM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.

It has been ruling the roost on the TRP charts from a long time. The daily has the masses glued to its storyline and drama. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, and the current track focuses on Abhi and Pragya’s love but with a time leap. They are parents of two grown-up daughters.

Now, the thing with playing parents on screen is that not many actresses are comfortable playing the part, probably because the actors cast for the role of the children are around the same age as then. However, Sriti does this gracefully and justifies her role of Pragya very well. That is probably what makes Sriti a versatile actress!

Sriti does not mind playing characters that require her to be matured and loves taking up different challenges!

What are your thoughts?

Tags > Sriti Jha, Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Abhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days