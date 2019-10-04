What makes Sriti Jha DIFFERENT from her on-screen image of PRAGYA in Kumkum Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Actress Sriti Jha, who plays the character of Pragya in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, is one of the most natural and dedicated actresses on television today. The gorgeous damsel surprised viewers with her performance in Life OK’s Saubhagyavati Bhava, where she played the character of the disturbed wife of an over-possessive husband.

In Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has been slaying all the tracks of the show with her brilliant performance. She makes the audience weep, smile, laugh, and sometimes all these emotions at the same time with her character of Pragya.

However, here are some things that make Sriti different from Pragya.

While Pragya is a dedicated wife, Sriti lives very independently and loves exploring new places.

She is a bibliophile. She loves reading and is a fan of philosophy!

Sriti is a little reserved and gels well with friends whom she considers close.

Sriti is a fan of films like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool and all Satyajit Ray and Charlie Chaplin Films.

She loves dancing!

Do you have any more things that set Sriti apart from her on-screen image of Pragya?