What makes the Naagin series one of the most loved SUPERNATURAL SHOWS of Indian Television?

MUMBAI: A lot of actresses have stepped into the shoes of a naagin, with Ekta Kapoor’s seasoned series on Colors with the same name. The show has gained a massive following, and people have loved the supernatural genre.

Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Aashka Goradia, Rakshanda Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, and Anita Hassanandani have all been seen as snake women. The show has maintained the top position on the rating charts since its launch. Let us take a look at how the look of naagin has evolved on Indian television...

Well, but what makes Naagin so popular among the audience?

Apart from the supernatural drama and the way the show has an intriguing storyline, we feel that it is also the casting of the show. The faces roped in are talented and fit into the skin of the character. Apart from that, there is also one more thing that the show has maintained a trio all throughout its seasons.

What makes it different is that it is not a love triangle but how a shape shifting snakewoman helps her sister avenge the death of the family and somewhere down the line, also has an unconscious protectiveness for her sister’s love interest!

And somewhere we feel that this has been a primary USP of the show…