What makes Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim aka Malhar one of the MOST ATTRACTIVE PERSONALITIES of the television industry?

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV' show Tujhse Hai Raabta.

The duo plays the lead role of Kalyani and Malhar in the show. Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a huge hit among the fans.

The lad has been a part of this industry for a while now and while he absolutely knows how to charm his audience with his character roles, his off-screen personality is also very attractive. Now the one thing which every woman is turned on about a man is him being a true gentleman and his intelligence clubbed with good looks. And we must say that Sehban completely fits into that category.

Sehban loves reading, has some lose friends, is philosophical in nature and his social media posts are a testimony of the same as he picks up various quotes from the newspapers for his followers quite often and more than that, he is dapper looking!

Don't your think Sehban makes for a stately man?