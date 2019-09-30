What makes Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Abeer and Mishti a 'SPECIAL COUPLE'?

MUMBAI: The audience has always taken fancy to watching spin-offs of the most popular dramas on television.



Dill Mill Gayee, Dil Bole Oberoi, and Kundali Bhagya have impressed the masses and become audience favourites.



Another extremely loved spin-off is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. While the mother show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is popular and even completed 3000 episodes recently, people love the central characters of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke as much as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



Abeer and Mishti, right from day one, have made the audience fall in love with their chemistry. Shaheer Sheikh is a fine actor, and Rhea Sharma does balance out the simple girl next door image decently.



The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, has always believed in giving a social message through his shows. Abeer and Mishti are one of the most special on-screen couples, and what makes them so unique is how they take the viewers on a journey to understand that relationships need to be cohesive to work out well and to last.



There is nothing wrong in trying to know someone better before arriving at a final decision of whether you want to spend your life with them. After all, we have only one life, and we should make the best of it!



What is your opinion?