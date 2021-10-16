WHAT! Mami asks for Dhara's help during the Dusshera celebrations in Star Plus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Pandya Store that hit the small screens earlier this year is working wonders.

The show stars Kindhuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi in the lead roles.

Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Pallavi Rao, Shrashti Maheshwari, Krutika Desai Khan, Mohit Parmar among others are also seen in pivotal roles in the show.

Pandya Store has always been high on drama.

The upcoming episode will witness Dusshera celebrations.

The ardent fans are expecting some high voltage drama amid the celebrations.

A video has surfaced on social media that stars mami aka Pallavi who is seen n a negative role.

Pallavi is being tied to the effigy of Ravan and the viewers can expect some really great dhamaka.

It is a BTS video and we can see how Shiny aka Dhara is taking the video as Pallavi is being tied and she calls Dhara for help.

Take a look:

It will be interesting to what's in store for the viewers of Pandya Store in the upcoming episode.

