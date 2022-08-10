What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked”

The latter was surprised that she stayed in the show for so long but was heartbroken when she was evicted just before the finale.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:59
What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the d

MUMBAI:Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

Also Read-MasterChef India 7: Awesome!Netizens heap praises for Aruna Vijay and call chef Saransh Goila’s dish a masterpiece

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. The current season faced a lot of backlash for being biased towards certain contestants and one of them seems to be home cook Aruna Vijay. The latter was surprised that she stayed in the show for so long but was heartbroken when she was evicted just before the finale.

Speaking about her experience she said, “I think the way I look at food has completely changed. It (the eviction) did bother me but I realised that God may have other plans for me. Out of the 65 episodes, I did cook for 64, so that makes it worth it.”

Speaking of her most challenging moment she said, “I am a vegetarian and given the task required cooking with eggs, I had to make a choice. A lot of people told me I could use gloves or a spoon but it was against my belief system. I would have happily walked out of the show if needed. It was the most difficult thing as I wanted to use the pin when I was in a tough situation.”

Also Read-Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

Aruna said that many believed that she was favored on the show and as a result mercilessly trolled her. Speaking about that she said, “Behind all the glamour of the show, I am a normal person who’s not used to all this. It really affected me very badly. There were times when I would call my husband and say I want to return home. I would cry myself to sleep and it affected my performance. My mind was so preoccupied that I couldn’t do my best. Even though people said I shouldn’t focus on the trolls, I couldn’t understand why people were judging me. They said I was only making South Indian food and had a simple presentation. But the food is so under-represented, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked. It was really tough and I took a lot of time to get over it. In the end, I feel any publicity is good publicity.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora Masterchef India 7 cooking show Reality show Aruna Vijay Priyanka Kundu Biswas TV news TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacationing somewhere, are happy, it is not like that”
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor is slowly but gradually creating a space for...
Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in 'Mirg' along with Raj Babbar
MUMBAI : Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in one of his last films titled 'Mirg', which is ready...
Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'
MUMBAI : Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte talks about playing a housewife and undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs...
Exclusive! Arslan Goni quashes rumours of his divorce not getting through; calls it ‘rubbish’
MUMBAI:Arslan Goni is known for his performance in Jia Aur Jia, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and Tanaav. The actor has also...
What! Priyadarshan on his equation with his Hera Pheri cast, says “we were like family but that sort of closeness doesn't exist anymore”
MUMBAI:Priyadarshan is among the best comic directors in the industry. He has carved a space with his brand of comedy....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Vinayak makes a clear decision of never leaving his mother
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacati
Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacationing somewhere, are happy, it is not like that”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aisa k
Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”
Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone
Beautiful! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone
Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Audience Perspective: Fans are happy for Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and rejoice over all things new! Find out as the Netizens Comment!
Umar Riaz opens his heart out on Rashami Desai
Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”
Dhruv Tara
Will Dhruv save Tara from the police in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare?
Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki