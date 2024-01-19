What! Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar’s DOPPELGANGER

Abhishek Kumar is one of the participants in the house who has shot to immense fame with his stint in the show.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television currently. The reality show is one of the most watched shows nationwide and it is full of chaos, drama and fights. While every contestant is battling it out to win the coveted trophy, there is a huge competition spirit.

Abhishek Kumar is one of the participants in the house who has shot to immense fame with his stint in the show. He was a part of Udaariyaann on Colors and later entered the show. His ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya is also a part of the show along with her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Abhishek Kumar earns 70% more than the winning price; his total earnings will make your jaws drop)

Abhishek has become famous owing to his aggressive attitude on the show. He gained sympathy after he was provoked so much that he ended up slapping Samarth. His low moments and depression phase after his break up with Isha was made a mockery of and common people and celebrities who watch the show sympathized with him. He was shown the door as he engaged in physical violence and later made a comeback inside the house.

While he is a strong competitor on the show, there are new headlines doing the rounds about him and a model that looks quite similar to him. People are confusing him as Abhishek. His name is Muhammad Khizer Javed and is a model by profession.

Take a look: (Also Read: Must Read! Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant Stand by Abhishek Kumar Amidst Heated Altercation with Isha Malviya)

Doesn’t he look similar?

What are your thoughts on Abhishek’s look-alike? Let us know in the comment section below!

bigg boss 17 Abhishek Kumar Samarth Jurel Isha Malviya Udaariyaann
