What?! Milind and Malaika at loggerheads on MTV Supermodel of the Year!

MUMBAI: With the new year kicked-off a glamorous, bold and a dramatic journey of beauty and perfection. MTV Supermodel of the Year in its 4th week has the audience in awe of the 10 beauties who have set out to become India’s Next Supermodel. This Sunday, Anusha Dandekar will announce the Audition task to the models, and Bootcamp expert Ujjwala Raut will train them to give their best shot for the print campaign of a tyre company! But, it does not seem as easy as it sounds! Ujjwala will give a twist to this task by informing the girls that the truck will be in motion while the photoshoot is on.



Post this interesting photoshoot, it will be time for the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta to score them basis the same. In the middle of the scoring process, Malaika and Milind get into a tiff as she will question him for being lenient and partial towards Drisha. Malaika will be seen saying, “Why you being kind when you didn’t like the pictures?” What would Milind’s response be? Would it lead to a heated argument between them? Tune-in to MTV Supermodel of the Year, this Sunday at 7PM to find out what happens next, only on MTV!