What! Munawar Faruqui ex – girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi finally breaks silence on her name being dragged in the show says “ I rejected the show offer and didn’t give interviews was because I was protecting the personal life of the other person and mine”

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and these days he is only seen in the show thanks to the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan.

He is making the headlines for his friendship with Ankita, Mannara and KhanZaadi.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode we did see how at times Salman Khan praises him and at times he tells him where he is gone wrong and especially in the Ayesha matter he had told him how he needs to speak about it and not remain silent about it.

If one remembers post his game in Lock Upp, Munawar had introduced his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

He was often spotted and papped with her often when they used to step out of dinner or something.

But in Bigg Boss he didn't say or mention anything about her and has been silent about it and in the initial days he used her name in the game to gain sympathy and the love of the fans.

The moment Ayesha Khan entered the show who claimed to be his current girlfriend she exposed him and told how he was two timing her and his girlfriend back then and gave out very personal details.

Munawar accepted few of the allegations and also said that he did everything in the starting of the game as he wanted the support of the audience.

Now his current girlfriend Nazila has come out and clarified that she has nothing to do with the ongoing things in Bigg Boss and she is feeling very bad that her name is being dragged too.

She also said that she rejected the show offer and also didn’t give interviews as she wanted to protect the personal details of the respected person and hers.

Nazila also said that if she wanted she could have come out and told things out but she didn’t as she didn't think it was important to do as she didn’t want to give out too much personal details.

Well, it will be interesting to see when Munawar will come out and interact with the media, what would he say and how would he handle this situation.

