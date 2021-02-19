THIS is what Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna has to say about participating in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna won several hearts with her portrayal of Bani in Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 5.

The actress proved her mettle in acting in this show and was also tagged as the most glamorous naagins of all time.

Surbhi has many hit TV shows to her credit like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2, Qubool Hai, among others.

Well, Bigg Boss 14 is currently one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

We have seen how fans are always curious to know if their favourite celebs are willing to participate in the show or not.

During a recent question and answer session on Twitter, a fan asked Surbhi about her views on Bigg Boss and if she would ever participate in it.

Surbhi's response has left us all excited. Here's what she said:

I am an implusive person so if i get the offer and i feel i should jump into it so i might #asksc https://t.co/AHisUu8AaC — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

The actress says that she is quite impulsive and would someday just take up the offer.

Well, Surbhi would definitely be a huge delight to be watched on Bigg Boss.

Do you want to see Surbhi on Bigg Boss? Tell us in the comments.

