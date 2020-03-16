What! Is Naagin 6's Kiara aka Tejasswi Prakash going to change her profession?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra went for a long drive wherein they both enjoyed romantic monsoon rains. They both sang and spent quality time together.

Take a look at their lovey-dovey video.

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is seen in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.

