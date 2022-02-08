News

What! Nakul Mehta and Drashti Dhami come together, Find out the reason why?

Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami are very good friends they are setting friendship goals. Fans just love their bond and are waiting for their upcoming projects together.

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami are very good friends they are setting friendship goals. Nakuul has shared a video, in which we can see them both doing workout together. We can definitely say that Friends that work out together, stay together. Take a look at this epic video

Nakuul Mehta is ruling the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performance in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the character of Ram. While on the other hand Drashti Dhami was last seen in the web series The Empire playing the character of  Khanzada Begum. Fans just love their bond and are waiting for their upcoming projects together. 

