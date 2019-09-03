THIS' is what Namish Taneja had to say about his 'WEIGHT GAIN'

MUMBAI: Colors has an interesting line up of shows and is all set to launch a show that will tickle your funny bone and at the same time teach you a moral lesson or two with Meera Deosthale aka Chakor returning to television as Vidya.



The show is also titled Vidya and features Namish Taneja and Waqar Sheikh in titular roles.



Set against the background of Devgarh, a small village in Uttar Pradesh, the show will highlight Vidya’s apprehensions as she steps into the role of a school teacher to financially support her family after her husband’s demise.



And in her journey, she discovers many loopholes in her school. While people fail to understand her, there is only one person, district magistrate Vivek Vardhan Singh, who supports her.



Playing the role of the magistrate is Namish Taneja, who was popular known for his character of Lakshya in Swaragini.



We were delighted to meet him at the press conference and decided to get a little chatty with him.



In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, we noticed that Namish has put on a few extra kgs. When asked if it was a conscious decision by him to get into the skin of his character, he averred, 'No it was not particularly for the character. I just wanted to get fit. Today, there are so many Bollywood actors who shape up for their roles, and for me, I am just paying a little more attention to my fitness and health now. I don't intend to look bulky like a body builder. I have fixed my weight, and it suits the role too. I did take references from the roles of Ranveer Singh in Simmba and Salman Khan in Dabanngg.'



Elaborating on his character, the actor said, 'I am portraying the character of a district magistrate, Vivek, who enters in Vidya’s life at a very critical point. He will be someone who sees immense potential in Vidya and helps her find her life’s purpose. Vivek will be the positive force in her life, a thorough gentleman who understands the importance of education. My character is simple yet persuasive, and I feel honoured that Colors chose me for this character. I am hoping for a good response from the audience.'



We wish Namish all the best for his stint in Vidya!