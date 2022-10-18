WHAT! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal takes a break from Anupamaa; check out what she is up to

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The drama is about to intensify in one of your favourite shows. Anupama is trying to create some balance between the families and maintain cordial relations.

The track is about to intensify as the narrative will shift to Pakhi and Adhik. We will get to see that Anupamaa and the other women in the family will catch Pakhi and Adhik

in a hotel. There will be an argument and Anupamaa will get furious and Pakhi will defend herself by saying

that she is a grownup and can do what she wants.

Before this, the narrative was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. After a lot of ups and downs, Kinjal decides not to forgive him but gives him a chance for their daughter’s sake. Toshu ends up going to the rehab centre for his anger issues.

While it was tough and high on drama month, it looks like Nidhi needed a break. Nidhi was seen blowing off some steam and travelling to a far away destination. She is having a chill time in London.

She even took to her social media to share some glimpses from her low-key getaway. Take a look here:

Nidhi has been a part of the show ever since the beginning and is immensely loved for her performance as Kinjal.

She made her television debut in 2016 with Jaana Na Dil Se Door portraying Shweta Kashyap. She portrayed Poorva Sharma Shetty opposite Kiran Raj in Tu Aashiqui. She later was a part of Kavach ... Mahashivrati, Kartik Purnima and a web series Dating Siyapaa.

