WHAT!!! Not a BUSINESSMAN; Jethalal was introduced as 'THIS' in the first episode of SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most watched shows on television today.

The show airs on SAB TV and has completed more than 3000 episodes so far. The entire cast of the show has been associated with the Production house, Neela Telefilms from the time of its inception and have had a long association with the project. Well, as much as people miss Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, the sartorial comedy seems to be loved by everyone and the team makes sure to present comical rib-tickling episodes with the other characters that they have.

Well, did you know that the first episode of the show introduced Jethalal as a criminal?

Yes!

Jethalal was shown as a criminal and was booked under section 420 among many other sections because his son Tapu was a naughty kid and harassed the Gokuldham society members time and again. Roshan, Bhide, Hathi and the other society members were against Tapu and wanted Jehtalal to leave the society because of this. It was later revealed that Jethalal actually had a dream and the entire drama was a dream sequence!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashma revolves around how the residents of a housing society help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi. It premiered on 28 July 2008 and airs on Sony SAB. The series is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms by episode count.

