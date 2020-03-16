What! Not Prachi But This is The 'Queen Of Hearts' On the sets of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position since the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple, Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, respectively.

But the show is also weaved by its amazing cast in supporting roles like Khyaati Keswani, Rushad Rana, and many more. The show has always had a great ensemble cast that only uplifts the story.

Viewers of the show are ardent fans of Prachi and her simplicity. But it turns out she is not the reigning queen. The title of the Queen of Hearts has gone to Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi. All this unfolded when Khyaati took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of h. This was then picked up by fan pages who called her ‘The Queen of Hearts”.

Khyaati even reshared the photo to her stories. While on the show her character has seen an arc and many ups and downs, Khyaati is loved offscreen by all her co-stars and often shares fun behind-the-scenes footage of her and the cast goofing around.

Khyaati is popularly known for the television show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and was last seen playing a very powerful role in the show "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins", which was loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Shahana and Ranbir are trying to save Prachi after she got kidnapped for the flesh trade and is being held captive. Ranbir enters on time, and Shahana too fights furiously to save Prachi.

However, Shahana is then held at gunpoint by one of the goons, and she pleads with Ranbir and Prachi to leave even though they are worried about her.

Prachi is undeniably moved by Shahana’s love for her and refuses to leave. In the fight with the goons, Ranbir gets injured too.

Will the trio return safely?

