What! Nyra M Banerjee breaks her salience on her marriage with Nishant Malkani; this is what the actress had to say

Nyra is a well known actress in the television industry and recently she did clear the air about her marriage with Nishant that was doing the rounds.
MUMBAI :   Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas of small screens. She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

There’s no doubt that Nyrraa has a strong presence on screen, be it her current role or any other role she has played in the past. It’s always hard to get over her acting skills.

The actress has given some amazing performances in a lot of movies and shows. However, the actress is recalled many times for her performance in her debut show Divya Drishti. She is loved for her role in that show and the pictures of her character still make rounds on social media.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as she is participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she would be facing her fears and acing all the stunts.

There was one more news that made it to the headlines and that was her secret marriage with Nishant Malkani which was stated by their fans.

Finally the actress has broken her silence, on the news of her marriage with Nishant.

The actress said “ I am not married and this is all just a rumor. There are some fans who want to know what is going on in our lives, Nishant and I are only good friends and I know him from the time when we used to do movies which was a long time back so the association is of a long time. Earlier also I have cleared things about our relationship”

Also read - Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” - Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, her preparation, her message to fans, and more!

When asked what she thinks about the institution of marriage the actress said “In my personal life marriage is going to be a big event and whenever I get married I will announce it to my fans but right now I have no plans of getting married.

Well, finally the actress cleared the air and this the love of the fans who love to see Nyra M Banerjee and Nishant together

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, says “These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see them in real life”

 
 

