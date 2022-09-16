What! Other than acting Paras Kalnawat reveals his other profession

Paras these days is entertaining the fans with his performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and the actor has got positive and good feedback from the judges and the audiences.

What! Other than acting Paras Kalnawat reveals his other profession

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his sting in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

Paras’ performance on the show has got a lot of positive responses from the judges and the audiences.

( ALSO READ : Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside)

Now recently the actor had taken the question and answer round on his Instagram account where one of his fans had asked him apart from acting what he does to which the actor said that apart from acting he is also a writer and he also shared the page of his writings on his account.

Well, there is no doubt that Paras is a very talented actor and he has come a long way now it’s good to know the other side of the actor.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WHAT! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat calls himself a hopeless romantic, here’s why )

