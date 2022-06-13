WHAT! Pakhi aka Aishwarya surprised to meet her onscreen husband in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

As we know the current track revolves around Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh dead and Pakhi in trauma. However, Off-screen the scenes are totally different. In this video we see that Aishwarya is pretending to be suspired to see Yogendra but there is a twist. Take a look at the video to see what they both are up to.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Virat will initially disagree with it but after thinking a lot about it he will agree as he knows that Sai desperately wants to become a mother.

Pakhi will once again fool Virat and Sai and will artificially inseminate Virat’s sperm to have Virat’s child.

This will make Pakhi come close to Virat as she is the one who is fulfilling Virat’s wish to become a father.

Sai is not aware of the fact that Pakhi is the one who is bearing her child.

How will Sai and Virat protect their love from this storm?

