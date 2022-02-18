What! Pandya Store's cast to be featured in Welcome 3?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read:Pandya Store: Romantic! Dev and Rishita special Valentine’s Day romance

In the video, we that Pandya brothers Gautam, Dev, and Krish played by actors Kinshuk, Akshay, and Mohit imitate the iconic scene from the comedy movie Welcome which turned out to be hilarious. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video:

Fans are very much loving their rapport off camera even if they are having major disputes on screen.

Also read: WHAT! Pandya Store's Raavi aka Alice is in love with this person and not Shiva?

In the upcoming episode, Raavi goes through Agni Pariksha and vows that bring proof and expose Prafulla's fraud in front of the Pandya Parivaar, she states that she truly loves Shiva and will do everything possible to win him back. Will Raavi succeed this time?

What will Prafulla do now?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

