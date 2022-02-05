What! Pandya Store's Gautam aka Kinshuk Mahajan takes a new avatar in the show

Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 14:49
What! Pandya Store's Gautam aka Kinshuk Mahajan takes a new avatar in the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

In this video, we see that Kinshuk aka Gautam is seen wearing a uniform worn by patients in the hospital. Likewise, Shiny aka Dhara captures him doing something weird that will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at this funny video. 

Check out the video

11

Also read REAKING! Shiva vs Rishita; Shiva to WIN the Business Competition in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Meanwhile, in the current track we that episode, Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 14:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Karan returns to the academy for a motive but there is a twist in the story in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is constantly entertaining the viewers. We have seen how the show has...
Wonderful! Popular telly actresses Erica Fernandes, Adaa Khan approached for dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI: Popular telly actresses Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan have been approached for the upcoming season of dance...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aww! Ruhi comes to give Rudraksh a massage; latter shocked!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! This is what has Malishka planned to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Embarrassing! Sai gets annoyed to know Virat lied to Bhavani about her career
MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is about to showcase some interesting twists in the...
AWW! Priya is all praises for Ram in front of Krish saying he makes her feel beautiful in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track in the upcoming episodes. We have seen how...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Latest Video