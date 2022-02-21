What! Pandya Store's Pandya Brothers to collab with Naagin cast?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva Pandya, Akshay Karodia aka Dev Pandya, and Mohit Parmar aka Krish Pandya are giving viewers a sheer sense of nostalgia when it comes to doing dancing on the Naagin dance. In this video we the Pandya Brothers are grooving on the Naagin song. Seems like they are having a good time after long hours of hectic shooting.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving their offscreen fun-filled moments and their rapport overall. Moreover, they are excited to see what going to happen in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, in the current episode we see that Raavi goes through Agni Pariksha and vows that bring proof and expose Prafulla's fraud in front of the Pandya Parivaar, she states that she truly loves Shiva and will do everything possible to win him back. She packs her bags and decides to leave Pandya Niwas while leaving Dhara asks her where is she going and she reveals that she is going to get proof to prove her innocence. For that, she will have to go to Prafulla's place to make her and Anita tell the truth that they had trapped her in their evil motives.

