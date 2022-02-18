WHAT! Pandya Store's Raavi aka Alice is in love with this person and not Shiva?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Shiva and Raavi are the most loved duo in the show. Shiva played by actor Kanwar Dhillon has revealed some behind the scenes wherein Raavi aka Alice says, Bunty HI! Check out the video to find out how Shiva reacts.

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and are very much curious to know who is bunty? They are also speculating is the new character.

In the upcoming episode, Raavi goes through Agni Pariksha and vows that bring proof and expose Prafulla's fraud in front of the Pandya Parivaar, she states that she truly loves Shiva and will do everything possible to win him back. Will Raavi succeed this time?

What will Prafulla do now?

