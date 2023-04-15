What! Paras Chhabra and Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Roshmi Banik follow back each other on social media after his break up with Mahira Sharma

Paras and Mahira were one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. These couple recently broke up and it seems like Paras' old friends have come back into his life.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 18:23
PARAS

MUMBAI:    Paras Chhabra has been in the news these days for his fall out with close friend Mahira Sharma.

The two have broken up and moved on in their life. The split was confirmed when Mahira deleted all the pictures with Paras and unfollowed him on Instagram.

Paras had come out and given a statement that they did have a fight and they weren't speaking for a week, but he never knew that it would lead to a break up. He assumed that things would settle down.

 He also went on to say that he would speak to her and try to calm the situation.

But unfortunately, nothing worked and the two finally broke up with each other. 

Apparently, there was news doing the rounds that Paras and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Roshmi Banik were good friends but then when his friendship  with Mahira started things drifted away.

Now, there are news doing rounds that Roshmi and Paras have come to talking terms as they began following each other on Instagram.

Fans feel that his old friends are returning back into his life after the breakup. 

Well, it seems like the story of Paras and Mahira is over and fans are left heartbroken by this. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

